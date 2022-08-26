Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $54.78 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,110,477 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 2.8% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $54,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,961,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.