Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,426 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.43. 79,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,154. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

