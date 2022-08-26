Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.84. 613,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,804. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

