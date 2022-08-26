Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 802,511 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802,511 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.19. 137,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,666,531. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day moving average of $149.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

