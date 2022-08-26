Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 811,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
