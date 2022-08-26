Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 811,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

