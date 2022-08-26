Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,018.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

