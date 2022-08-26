Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano Sells 1,414 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE CTLT traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $99.70. 1,085,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

