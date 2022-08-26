Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $198.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.