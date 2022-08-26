CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CECE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.
CECO Environmental Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.51 million, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 64.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Company Profile
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
