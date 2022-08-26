Celer Network Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $126.35 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

