Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,940. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsius Stock Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $116.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 297.69 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.