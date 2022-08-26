Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.33. Central Puerto shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 3,393 shares changing hands.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $662.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.