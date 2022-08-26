Centric Swap Reaches Market Cap of $164,527.20 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $164,527.20 and approximately $187,085.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00823274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Centric Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

