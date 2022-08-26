Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading Down 0.1%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 961 ($11.61) and last traded at GBX 975 ($11.78). Approximately 115,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 57,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 976 ($11.79).

Cerillion Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 989.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 844.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of £287.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,482.14.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

