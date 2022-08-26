Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 39,809 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.28. 950,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,091,926. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

