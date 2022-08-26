Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $26,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $9.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.31. 1,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,945. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

