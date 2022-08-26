Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.76. 276,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.69 and its 200-day moving average is $172.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

