Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $24.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,438,626. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

