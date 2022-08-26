Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $28.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,762,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $153.39. 37,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,768. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

