Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $42.13 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.61 on Friday, hitting $205.21. 63,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

