Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 51,468 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $33,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 513,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 131,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,227,000 after acquiring an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 143,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 26,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,885,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,094. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91.

