Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 54,872 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,872 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $156,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.46. 352,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,788. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.58.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
