Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $74,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VTV stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $139.74. 46,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $140.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

