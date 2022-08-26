Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,245 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $101,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 988,050 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63.

