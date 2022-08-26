Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,888 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $43,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after acquiring an additional 947,357 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after buying an additional 142,145 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,319. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

