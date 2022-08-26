Cfra Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Sell

Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $238.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous target price of $245.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Shares of NFLX opened at $233.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.56. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

