CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Down 1.6%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 16,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 24,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CGG ( OTCMKTS:CGGYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter.

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

