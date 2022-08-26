Channels (CAN) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

Channels (CAN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Channels has a market cap of $76,889.88 and $20,193.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Channels has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Channels coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,317.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003794 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00128097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085609 BTC.

Channels (CAN) is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

