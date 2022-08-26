CheeseSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $244,026.63 (CHEESE)

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. CheeseSwap has a market capitalization of $244,026.63 and approximately $10,249.00 worth of CheeseSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CheeseSwap has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CheeseSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.
CheeseSwap Coin Profile
CheeseSwap’s total supply is 99,499,999,000 coins. CheeseSwap’s official Twitter account is @cheeseswapbsc.
CheeseSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CheeseSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheeseSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.