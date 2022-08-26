Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,432 shares of company stock worth $9,034,446. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.95. The stock had a trading volume of 224,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,739. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

