China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the July 31st total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.1 days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at 4.72 during trading hours on Friday. China Conch Venture has a one year low of 4.72 and a one year high of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.72.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

