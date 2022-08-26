China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the July 31st total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.1 days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at 4.72 during trading hours on Friday. China Conch Venture has a one year low of 4.72 and a one year high of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.72.
About China Conch Venture
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Conch Venture (CCVTF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.