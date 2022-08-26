China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 54,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 106,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

China Evergrande Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

About China Evergrande Group

(Get Rating)

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

Read More

