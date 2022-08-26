China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.18. 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,981% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

About China Resources Cement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.0224 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

