Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 4.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $27.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,635.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,448.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,453.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.