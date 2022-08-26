Christopher A. Wright Sells 40,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

LBRT stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $487,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 104.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 671.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 540,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 451.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 286,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

