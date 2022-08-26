Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 294.0% from the July 31st total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 835,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVII stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 133,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 454.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 176,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

