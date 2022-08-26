Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $213.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs



Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

