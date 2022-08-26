CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Michael A. Reisner Purchases 5,000 Shares

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $10.85 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

