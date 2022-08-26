Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.26. 294,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,850,102. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

