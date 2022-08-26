Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,850,102. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.