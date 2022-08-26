CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.27. CI&T shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.
CI&T Trading Down 4.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
