CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.27. CI&T shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in CI&T by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 384,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

