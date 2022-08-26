Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,228. The stock has a market cap of $200.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 863.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $454,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citi Trends Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

