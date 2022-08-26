Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $58,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.3 %

Citigroup stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 304,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,215,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.