Citigroup Increases Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $154.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.36.

Life Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $136.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

