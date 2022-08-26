Citigroup Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,842,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 76,183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

