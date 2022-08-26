Citigroup Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $44.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.39 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. Chewy’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 72,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,981,530.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,291,001.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 580,777 shares of company stock worth $20,865,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,150,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

