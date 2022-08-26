Citigroup Raises Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $110.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RHP. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $90.37 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 475.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

