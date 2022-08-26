CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $559.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000243 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016650 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,878,075 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.