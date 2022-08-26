Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.00 million-$972.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.36 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.76.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

