CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Bloom Burton

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

